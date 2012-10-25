Those who find themselves stateside for the show will understand the interesting weather conditions that surround the region; however, with a layout like this, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is set to be an extremely exciting event.

Covering over 3 million square feet of ground, the show has some of the most impressive yachts on display possible. Superyachts such as Kismet, Cakewalk, Diamonds Are Forever and Lady Linda are just a few big names here at the docks as well as high-end industry events and luxury attractions.

However, with an endless list of impressive superyachts on display, the show’s exhibitors and the legion of visitors set to hit the docks will surely be in for a showcase of the biggest and best in the marine engineering sector – with or without the blustering winds.

As always, Superyachts.com will be bring you more images and the latest updates as and when they happen alongside interviews with some of the biggest names in the yacht building and brokerage sector.

So, keep an eye open as we shed some light on one of the must-attend events in the superyacht calendar.