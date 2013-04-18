Taking place until the 21st of April, the Antibes Yacht Show will have a veritable mix of yachts on display with the brand-new 46m Vicem superyacht acting as the fleet’s flagship.

Multitudes of seminars, barbeques and cocktail parties will be taking place at the show, offering the perfect platform for brokers, charter experts, builders and designers to network with potential clients and help pump life in to the industry.

Superyachts.com will be walking the docks of the Antibes Yacht Show and we look forward to providing you with updates as the show progresses.