Stretching from the Old Harbour to the International Yacht Club of Antibes, the 2013 Antibes Yacht Show played host to a wealth of exhibitors, superyachts and high-net-worth individuals as the Mediterranean boat show season ignites further movement in the superyacht industry.

“We’re starting to focus on the yachts above twenty metres, which we didn’t especially over the years before,” explains Muriel Pénoty, Communications Manager of the Antibes Yacht Show. “Of course the big thing this year is that we’re having a live yacht auction for the first time at a boat show in the world.”

The first Prestige Yacht Auction took place during the Antibes Yacht Show, boasting 37 yachts going under the hammer and, ultimately resulting in, the impressive sale of the 77.73m superyacht Lone Ranger.

“The superyacht industry, as small as it is, needs these shows to survive,” adds Gary DeSanctis, VP and Group Publisher of the Active Interest Media Group. “It’s where the owners meet the sellers and where the brokers really come to life and deliver the product that’s so essential.”

However, with a wealth of impressive yachts berthed and even more at anchor, the star of the show was undoubtedly Vicem Yachts’ newly launched 46m motor yacht with a distinctively stylish look and the flagship of the Vicem fleet.

Over 15 000 visitors came to visit the show this year. Buyers from China and the USA came for the sole purpose of seeing the yachts at the show. Offers were made on yachts, deals were concluded and exhibitors were again happy with the quality of visitors that come to the show.

The Antibes Yacht Show also helped The Water of Hope Association with a raffle in association with Air France. The Association collected €1975 which will represent 7 wells for the children of Cambodia.