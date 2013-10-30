An array of beautiful yachts such as Cakewalk, Sycara V, Salute and Mi Sueno will be on display amongst a long list of striking vessels stretching across an enormous expanse of exhibitors.

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, FLIBS is the largest in-water boat show in the world, with last year’s instalment drawing more than 1,200 exhibitors and a staggering $3 billion-plus worth of yachts, electronics and marine accessories.

If that’s not enough, this year’s show has grown once more, with additional slips installed at its Las Olas Marina location to accommodate increased demand.

Other augmentations to feature this year include a new Sailfish Pavilion – a 90,000 square foot space devoted to small-boat exhibitors and marine accessories, as well as a pond for daily fishing demonstrations, and a LandShark-branded bar and eatery.

Meanwhile SeaFair, a 228-foot, $40 million luxury ‘exhibition yacht’ that will be docked at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, is hosting fine art and jewellery displays, plus designs for yachts and homes, in a stylish and vibrant setting.

As always, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the latest updates and exclusive interviews from the docks.

The Fort Lauderdale Boat Show runs until Monday 4th November.