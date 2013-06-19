Much like last year, the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show Summer Party was held on the roof of the luxurious Fairmont Hotel; set against a backdrop of superyachts anchored off the Cote d’Azur and a legion of the most iconic sights Monaco has to offer.

As the guests began to enter in the according style laid out by the organisers, I was lucky enough to witness the brand-new Amels superyacht Event enter Port Hercule and began to wonder about what we can expect from the 2013 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show.

It’s still too early to tell exactly which yachts will be in attendance but I was assured by Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, that 35 new launches will undoubtedly make this year’s show something to remember.

However, we do know that superyachts such as Apostrophe, Aziza, Chopi Chopi, Rainbow, Galactica Star, Grace E, J’Ade, Quatroelle, Twilight and Seahawk are just a few of the vessels amongst the world’s most spectacular display of superyachts in the world this year.

Last year was a successful showcase which featured an impressive fleet with an average of 46.7m with approximately 40 new builds unveiled as a world debut with an attendance of 33,000 participants; however, the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show is set to attract billionaires from the far reaches of the world and break new ground in the show’s history.

Not only is the show an incredible barometer for what the industry has achieved and what it will achieve over the coming year, but this year sparks the start of something entirely new for the show; The Monaco Yacht Show Summit.

Taking place one day before the Monaco Yacht Show itself, this conference of leading industry professionals and renowned individuals aims to answer a lot of the questions on everyone’s mind whilst creating solutions as a bound industry and all together promote Monaco as the world’s leading superyacht hub.

Guests were excited about the concept of a new and informative summit at the heart of the show, and the more I learnt, the more I became convinced that this will become as much of a tradition as the sounding of the horns to mark the end of another successful September.

The Only Watch Auction, a world-class charity auction which aids Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, will also be taking place on Saturday 28th, returning after a year break for their 5th edition after heading to Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York and Geneva at the start of the month.