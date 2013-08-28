With 15 stunning superyachts in the running, the fifth edition of the Perini Navi Cup will mark nine years since the conception of the cup. Running from this evening, until the 31st of August, the Perini Navi Cup will see three days of intense racing around the coastal course of the La Maddalena Archipelago, accompanied by an exclusive social programme.

Tonight saw journalists, owners, and key members of both the Perini Navi family and the YCCS celebrate the opening while champagne flowed and fireworks crackled on an important day for Sardinia.

Among the 15 sailing yachts which are confirmed to take place is the first time participant P2, the majestic 88m clipper The Maltese Falcon, alongside the newly launched 60m Seahawk, which is an innovation on it’s own in regards to design and technology which guarantees faster handling and even better performance under sail.

Just to add another dimension to the high-octane racing taking place on the crystalline waters, a number of sailing greats will be taking part in the event; such as veteran America’s Cup sailor Dawn Riley aboard Silencio while Volvo Ocean Racer sailor Justin Clougher and Mike Toppa will be aboard the 56m Zenji.

“It is always a pleasure and an honour to organize prestigious events such as the Perini Navi Cup,” explains Riccardo Bonadeo. “We have been lucky enough to host some of these spectacular yachts during our regattas in Virgin Gorda and we are now eager to see them on our regatta course in Sardinia. The next few days are sure to be intense and entertaining both on and off the regatta course.”

“A lot of our owners come to the Perini Navi Cup for the competition as well as for the friendly atmosphere amongst participants, owners, friends, sponsors and media,” adds Perini Navi Group CEO Giancarlo Ragnetti. “Created in 2004 with the idea of gathering some of our owners together so that they could get to know each other, over the years it has grown into a highly competitive regatta.”

With such big names on the water pushing these incredible vessels to the limit, we’re undoubtedly in for a good race. Stay tuned to Superyachts.com to find out more.