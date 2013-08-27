Sardinia's Porto Cervo has always been a perfect setting for a superyacht regatta, but the setting does not always make the race. The Perini Navi Cup is the ultimate platform for owners of stunning superyachts crafted by the world revered Italian yacht builders to assemble and put their dream vessels to the test amongst other Perini family members.

After the first briefing, media guests, owners and crew will be welcomed with a Champagne Cocktail Reception held by Pommery at the YCCS in order for VIPs in attendance to network before the first race takes place.

On Thursday 29th, the first race will take place with over fifteen superyachts competing for the first trophy of the week - the Moncler Grenoble Trophy. After a long day's racing victors and competitors will retire to the Moncler Lounge whilst owners take part in the Vhernier Cocktail Contest to be judged by a varied jury; all before the first day's big event, the Vhernier After Race Cocktail Party at Bar Aqua Piazza Azzurra.

Friday 30th will hold another days high-octane racing while spectators gather on board Virginia to watch the fight for the second day's trophies presented by Vhernier. After the penultimate race, Owners will gather in the YCCS Club House for a group dinner while crews rest for the final days race and the deciding run for victor of the 2013 Perini Navi Cup.

The final race for the Vhernier trophy takes place on Saturday 31st. The final day of the 2013 Perini Navi Cup and the decider for the new title holder. Once this titanous race is over, the victor will be decided and the prizegiving ceremony will make way for the last regatta party and firework show of the event.

Superyachts.com will be bringing you the coverage of the finest sailing yachts in the world battling it out over the stunning backdrop of Porto Cervo. Keep an eye on the website from the 29th or follow us on Twitter for an in-depth insight in to one of the finest regattas in the superyacht calendar.