Increased American market activity has provided a surge in industry movement, and the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show will undoubtedly add to the consistent brokerage and new build reports emerging from the region.

Yachts such as Skyfall, Arianna, Lady Linda and the Benetti Swan will be on display amongst a long list of striking vessels stretching across an enormous expanse of exhibitors.

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, FLIBS is globally renowned as the largest in-water boat show in the world, with last year’s instalment drawing more than 1,200 exhibitors and a staggering $3 billion-plus worth of yachts, electronics and marine accessories.

As always, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the latest updates and exclusive interviews from the docks.