While the show leans more toward smaller sailing and motor yachts than superyachts, the London Boat Show is the perfect platform for brands such as Princess Yachts, Sunseeker, Oyster Marine and Fairline to debut their latest lines to the UK capital.

The Princess 88 will be debuting at the show as well as Sunseeker’s 68 Sport, 75 Yacht, 80 Sport and the 55 Yacht while the largest on display is the Sunseeker 115.

We will be in attendance at the show to provide you with more updates and news this week.