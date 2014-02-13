Spread across three locations - the Miami Beach Convention Center, Sea Isle Marina, and Miamarina at Bayside – this year’s show promises to be the biggest and best yet, and the buzz amongst visitors on opening day indicates that prediction may well ring true.

Billions of dollars worth of watercraft and accessories are on display at the event, from small kayaks to superyachts, alongside luxury tenders and toys.

Miami Beach has always been a renowned location, but each year the Miami Yacht & Brokerage show transforms Collins Avenue into a showcase of 500 new and pre-owned yachts stretching across thousands of square feet.

With a quiet start to the day, we had the opportunity to walk the docks, catch up with colleagues and get the latest intel surrounding the superyacht industry; however, as the day went on, visitor numbers increased and offered an insight into what the next few days may hold for the show.

Exhibitors range from high-end brokers, renowned builders and world-class suppliers of luxury yachts, surrounded by a legion of stunning yachts ranging from sportfishers, mid-range vessels and large yachts.

We’ll be bringing you updates directly from the show across the week so keep an eye on the website or follow us @superyachtscom on Twitter for updates on what’s going on stateside.