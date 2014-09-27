The Breaking News Centre has acted as a podium for the leading members of the superyacht industry to launch new announcements to the flocks of people here at the show as well as our readers across the world and give us an insight into their activities across 2014.

News of enduring success has been a big theme here at the show as yards continue to build and new projects are being signed.

“It is full on at the shipyard,” explains Victor Caminada of Amels. “I am very happy to say that all our limited edition designs are under construction – that’s five different designs. Having delivered three new builds and three refits this year, it’s full on.”

Amels is a perfect example of a continuously busy shipyard, joined by the full order books of Lurssen, Oceanco, Feadship and other leading shipyards here at the show – not to mention among the shipyards that will now need to expand to meet demand.

“We recently announced the signing of two 100-metre plus yachts,” confirms Fabio Ermetto of Benetti in his new role as CCO. “We are not allowed to talk really about it, but I am only able to say that the two boats are different lengths and completely different to each other. And now we start to design them.

“They will hit the water in a couple of years. We are now in the design process, and we need to make some changes to our facility to accommodate thee boats, so we have a few years of hard work ahead of us which we are approaching in the right way.

So many amazing projects are being created, some new and some that have been on the radar for a while. Ken Freivokh gave us a good example of this when he stopped by to talk about the 141m Dream Symphony.

“It’s moving forward, but it’s not the same as building in steel or aluminium,” he said. “It’s wood, every single plank has to be connected in a different way and it takes forever. So it’s gonna be building and building. It’s an amazing way to build a yacht.”

We are working right through a range of sizes,” he said. “I guess the biggest one is 150-metres, and on that one we’re trying something a bit unusual. It’s a full IMAX cinema.”

This show is the pinnacle of exhibition for industry networking and client liaisons. It’s also where we gather updates from across the industry and capture the level of positivity and stability of the yachting markets around the world from the experts at the top of the biggest builders and designers. Superyachts.com will be publishing the interviews conducted here at the show throughout the following week and welcome you to check in on the industry through anything we have published so far.