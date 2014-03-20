Located on West Palm Beach waterfront, a reported $1 billion worth of superyachts and motor yachts will be on display across the show with exhibitors enjoying high footfall and superb weather.

Exhibitors such as Moran Yacht & Ship have announced the attendance of superyachts such as the 60m Lurssen-built Solemates, the 50m Westport motor yacht Harmony, the 47m Abbracci and the 43.8m Maghreb V to name a few.

Worth Avenue Yachts will be presenting the 57m Montigne, the 49.99m Arianna, the 49m Remember When, the 42.9m La Sirena and the 36.9m Victoria Del Mar among others.

Exhibitors include IYC, Merle Wood & Associates and HMY Superyachts, alongside a string of other successful brokers, including representatives from builders, designers and equipment manufacturers to offer the guests at Palm Beach the full yacht show experience.

The 29th annual Palm Beach Boat Show will run from 20th - 23rd of March.