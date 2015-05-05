In this feature series we take a look at each class and the yachts within each range, one by one, to get an idea of what new services are available with Bernard Gallay and how to best find your ideal racing yacht: today, Classic Yachts.

Moonbeam IV

Since its very first regatta, Moonbeam IV entered into the legend of the most prestigious boat-races; it won, among others, the King’s Cup in 1920 an in 1923. Acquired by HSH Prince Rainier de Monaco in 1950, Moonbeam IV’s story became legendary when she hosted the young prince and his wife, Grace Kelly, for their honeymoon.

This fabulous story has lasted until today: Moonbeam IV, one of the very few entirely original classical gaff cutter boats remaining today, welcomes you for the greatest cruises and regattas. When racing on board of Moonbeam IV, you find yourself in the very heart of the most beautiful classical yacht fleet in the world, sailing on a prestigious regatta circuit.

Shamrock V

The only wooden J Class ever built, Shamrock V is a sailing legend. Shamrock V was extensively refurbished and refitted over the years to offer guests all the comfort and pleasure of the best in classic yachting. She is the ideal vessel for either relaxed leisurely sailing or performing in regattas where she shows her sheer majestic power.

Moonbeam of Fife III

Classic sailing yacht Moonbeam of Fife III is certainly one of the most successful classic Yachts in the world. The birth of Moonbeam of Fife III was due to an eminent London lawyer who commissioned William Fife III to build him his gaff-sail yawl for the RORC regattas. The result was a magnificent yacht which has now become one of the most successful classic yachts in the world. Her streamlined shape and large sail surface area both make for an extremely elegant and unique yacht.

Elena

The elegant Elena was lovingly and meticulously built in 2009 to the original designs of the racing schooner of the same name that participated in record-breaking style in the 1928 King’s Cup Trans-Atlantic Race from New York to Santander. Using the original 1910 drawings by designer Nathaniel G Herreshoff, Factoria Naval de Marin has resurrected this new 55m ultra-luxurious Elena.