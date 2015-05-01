In this feature series we take a look at each class and the yachts within each range, one by one, to get an idea of what new services are available with Bernard Gallay and how to best find your ideal racing yacht: this week, Gentlemen Racing.

SW 100 DS Farewell

In response to rising demand in a very exclusive market, the SW100’DS was designed and developed for Southern Wind Shipyard by Nauta Design and Farr Yacht Design. The former for general concept, exterior styling and interior design, and the latter for hull lines, sail plan, keel and rudder. Launched in June 2006, Farewell is the first SW100’DS built by Southern Wind Shipyard.

Thanks to the high-tech infusion construction technique in carbon fibre and Kevlar, the result is a light and strong structure. This weight saving and impressive sail plan provided by the Farr Yacht Design team promises stunning performance, while the carbon rig with swept spreaders allows smooth manoeuvring with a short-handed crew. The sail plan can only be described as impressive, with a wide mainsail, 106% blade Jib and code 0 Gennaker. The SW 100’DS features a modern sweeping deck house version, designed with the purpose of avoiding any disturbance in the general styling of the yacht, or forcing the cluttering of deck gear.

It performs two main functions; the first is to protect the guests' cockpit from the elements, the second is to create a spacious upper saloon. All this naturally melts into perfect harmony with the slim lines of the hull. The deck house in no way encroaches on the visibility from the aft cockpit, ensuring the yacht’s safety and functionality is maintained.

SW 100RS Cape Arrow

Cape Arrow has been designed by the winning collaboration between Farr Yacht Design for the naval architecture and Nauta Design for the general concept, interior design and exterior styling. SW 100 RS is aimed at guests who enjoy the aggressive, sporty lines and open transom of low coachroof profile whilst not compromising the generous interior space of a Raised Saloon version. A performance package including high modulus carbon mast and CARBON EC6+ has caused over a tonne of weight loss. Thanks to this, the sailing yacht Cape Arrow has achieved maximum speeds of around 30 knots and boasts an excellent reputation in the world of superyacht regattas thanks to the outstanding results achieved.

Southern Wind 94 Windfall

She combines luxury and comfort with cutting edge technology and performance in a way that has rarely been seen before. Performance is clearly the core of this yacht but she is equally proud of her cruising comfort. The intelligent and beautiful collaboration between Southern Wind Shipyard, Reichel Pugh and Nauta Design has resulted in a sense of great comfort and security whilst sailing. Everything on board speaks of quality and innovation but the clean, sleek lines underpin the design philosophy. The result is a true sense of understated luxury whether it be for sunbathing, sunset dinners or high-octane regattas. This versatility and all-round performance makes Windfall a truly exceptional yacht. She can accommodate 6+2 guests (1 double, 2 twin, both with pull-down bunks) and her dedicated crew of 4 will ensure a first-rate charter experience.

Nautor Swan Nefertiti

Nefertiti is a sleek, high performance sailing sloop. With her elegant composite hull and superb flush deck, she perfectly combines comfort and performance. Nefertiti has huge performance capability in stronger winds, as well as proven ability in the lightest airs. She also won 1st place in the 2013 Swan Caribbean Challenge Trophy at the RORC Caribbean 600 out of eight Swans competing in a fleet of 53, finishing 5th in IRC overall on corrected time.

Baltic 78 Lupa Of London

Built in 2000 by the Baltic Yachts shipyard based in Finland, and designed by Reichel / Pugh, the Baltic 78 Lupa Of London is a performance sailing yacht with clean lines. Lupa Of London is a magnificent choice for passionate sailors, and is the perfect vessel for both racing charters and relaxed, luxury cruising. She offers comfortable accommodation for up to 6 guests in 3 double cabins; her highly professional and welcoming crew will make your experience on board one to remember. She participated in the RORC Transatlantic Race 2014, achieving first place.

Swan 82 Alpina

The Swan 82 Alpina is an up to date expression of the fast Maxi-cruiser concept. She is the result of accumulated knowledge, yet drawn afresh. The vessel is a modern sailing yacht built to be fast, yet perfectly in keeping with the company’s traditional core values: elegant lines, luxurious interiors, ease of handling and reliability.

Her performance-oriented hull and clean deck layout mask comfortable internal volume, and she has a wealth of technical features that combine to offer outstanding long range cruising capabilities. The Frers-designed Swan 82 Alpina is a boat that is intended for both racing and cruising. Alpina is a centred mid-cockpit Swan 82 version, with a good layout for racing or cruising. The accommodation on board is divided into paid crew and owner’s party areas. Aft of the mast the accommodation is laid out for an owner’s party of three couples. Only the aft stateroom has a double berth, but each stateroom has its own head. The Swan 82 comes with a carbon fibre mast.

Swan 112 Highland Breeze

The 34.4m (112’) sailing yacht Highland Breeze was built in 2002 by Nautor’s Swan and guarantees outstanding performance on the water, as well as comfortable living areas. This Swan 112 was designed by German Frers and is the perfect combination of sailing, power and beauty. She has been continually maintained to the highest standards. Outside, her classic lines and opulent interior are complimented by her fantastic deck spaces, including a shaded cockpit that leads to an intermediary interior cockpit. Spend time on deck, soaking up the sun and marvelling at the spectacular views as they pass you by.