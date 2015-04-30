For each event and class, there is a range of different racing yachts to satisfy any requirements; covering Wally Yachts, Extrem Yachts, Gentlemen Racing Yachts, Classic Yachts and Multihulls.

In this feature series we take a look at each class and the yachts within each range, one by one, to get an idea of what new services are available with Bernard Gallay and how to best find your ideal racing yacht: today, Extrem.

Leopard 3

Ride the waves at exhilarating speeds of up to 40 knots aboard one of the world’s fastest super yachts. With her innovative design technology and cutting edge performance, At 30 metres, Leapord 3 is a hugely potent racing machine and a major contender in any regatta or offshore yacht race. Leapord 3 has up to 25 race crew on board at any one time. Guest crew can now join the professional yachting crew for a once in a lifetime experience to race aboard a world record breaker with some of the sport’s most recognised America’s Cup and Volvo Race sailors. Whilst on board, guest crew are encouraged to get involved as far their sailing knowledge allows, and will experience first-hand the crew’s seamless teamwork.

Monster Project

Monster Project is a Volvo 70 - a Formula 1 racing yacht. Made entirely of carbon fiber and built for speed, sailing a Volvo 70 is an experience you won’t forget! She is 70ft in length with a 4.5m deep canting keel, which allows us to draw maximum power from our sails. The boat is very avant-garde in her design. She is characterized by her aggressive spray rails, bluff bow and low chines. She has shown evidence of real pace. Monster Project is in great condition with a large sail wardrobe. She has been comprehensively overhauled since it’s purchase by the Project Racing team in September 2014. She is a yacht to set records or provide top rate sailing experiences inshore or offshore and she’s doing just that.

Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre is one of the first generation Volvo Ocean 60s. It was designed by Bruce Farr and built in 1992 at Cookson Boats in New Zealand as one of two yachts. Cuba Libre, ex-Heineken, is a sporty and fast yacht that is still capable of winning regattas today. The interior of the ship is an unusual set up for a racer, with three double cabins and a separate shower and toilet. It also offers a modern galley and a spacious living room with tables. The flat screen can be used for the debriefing of a race as well as for presentations. The stereo makes for good entertainment.

Nomad IV

The world renowned naval architects Finot-Conq have an enviable reputation in the sailing world. Among their previous racing builds are IMOCA 60s and the Pogo series and their latest creation is the 100ft cruiser Nomad IV. Nomad IV is easily adaptable and she can be both an impressive racing yacht or a comfortable cruising yacht for charter. Her mast is 47m above the water and she has 9 ton water ballast tanks each side, a short cord performance lifting keel, twin rudders and full carbon construction. Inside Nomad IV there is spacious and modern accommodation for 12 guests with four crew. The 30.48m yacht has been built by Maxi Dolphin in Italy.

Dream 67 “Shamlor”

Luxury cruising and racing on a open 60 naval architecture concept. The luxury yacht DREAM 67 SHAMLOR stands out for her superior performance, which necessitates extremely high quality construction standards, entrusted to Maxi Dolphin, which was chosen as the shipbuilder: further confirmation of the excellent levels reached by the Erbusco boatyard and recognised in the international sailing world. We could compare the concept to a luxury fast car equipped with the best racing engines, wheels and systems. Latest technologies, exhaustive engineering, constant weight watching all along the project were the major keys used.