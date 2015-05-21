With new marinas, stunning sights, glamorous events and so much else to focus on across the world, we want to know what the primary destinations are and how new locations are factoring into the long list of classics gathering attention this season.

“The destinations are becoming more and more varied,” explains Charter Broker Alice Wring, “The Balearics are starting to open up as a destination, but we also have charters around Montenegro, Turkey, Greece as well as the more classic Italian and French Riviera destinations. The Monaco to St Tropez area remains as popular as ever with the islands of Corsica, Sicily and Sardinia also lovely destinations with great nightlife but also perfect locations for a fun family adventure.”

While the old favourites may remain, more and more destinations are benefitting from new infrastructure and becoming part of the usual summer charter wishlist. The bluewater team spoke to us about the importance of understanding that charter isn’t all about the location.

“Our team of brokers take the time to understand our clients’ expectations from their charter,” adds Alice Wring. “Whether they are looking for a family friendly trip, a romantic getaway, an adventurous and sporty holiday or an appropriate setting for business negotiations, the bluewater team spend time researching the best locations and activities. We have a wide range of contacts with intimate local knowledge in locations all over the world on which we draw in order to offer clients something different; the hidden gems away from the beaten track.”

While destinations play a huge part in the charter decision, without a yacht on which to enjoy the view, it’s just a vacation. bluewater have introduced us to a perfect mix of yachts still available for the summer charter season across the world.

“[We have yachts] ranging from the 90 metre classic yacht Nero to sporty Sunseekers, spacious Benettis and family friendly yachts with plenty of water toys, our expanding fleet offers a wide range to yachts to suit all kinds of requirements.”

Under agency of bluewater is the 90 metre superyacht Nero, a truly iconic yacht with a distinctive style and a list of unique elements on board which covers everything from luxurious evening galas and dinners to relaxing with the family.

However, size doesn’t have to be the primary factor in choosing a yacht, Italian Riviera and Cote d’Azur favourites such as Quid Pro Quo - a 30 metre Benetti motor yacht - have the charm and attraction of a larger yacht with the ability to venture where large yachts can’t, not to mention a list of amenities and living spaces to battle any five star hotel.

Restless - a 29.16m motor yacht built by Hargrave Custom Yachts - is also available in the Italian Riviera and the Cote d’Azur through bluewater; offering guests everything from a wide volume for more space on board to completely updated interiors and amenities to match the requirements of almost any charter guest.

In the Balearics, bluewater offer the impressive 24 metre Play The Game, a 28m Sunseeker built in 2014 which has been designed and finished to the highest specification - perfect for a luxurious charter in Ibiza.

“Our charter department have the tools and knowledge to offer clients a range of yachts to suit their expectations,” concludes Alice. “Our fleet of yachts are managed by experienced staff who ensure the crew onboard, who are centre stage in providing the yachting dream to clients, are carefully selected and suitably trained to the highest level. Bluewater prides itself on offering clients a bespoke service, ensuring every detail of a charter is meticulously planned. As a truly global company we ensure that clients have our full support wherever they are in the world.”

Using these yachts as an example, we’ll be looking into the world’s primary destinations with bluewater to give you everything you need for the 2015 Summer Charter Season.