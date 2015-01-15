During the day, Lürssen Yachts, Oceanco, Feadship, Andrew Winch, Fincantieri, VSY and Y.CO (headline sponsors of the Top 100) hosted workshops with the most renowned press houses in the world, such as the BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, The Times, The Financial Times, GQ, Vanity Fair and Reuters as well as a wealth of magazines and luxury press.

These Press Workshops were created to build a bridge between the superyacht industry and the global media in an attempt to challenge opinions and display to the world how far the yacht design and build sector has evolved.

The combination of both Press Workshops and Evening Event celebrates the achievements of the superyacht industry in their pursuit to build the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World with a variating annual theme.

Themed around the evolution of ecologically sustainable design, construction and technology within the yachting sector, the 2015 Press Workshops allowed members to discuss where we are as an industry in regards to sustainability, what can be done in terms of progression and how the industry is giving something back to the oceans on which the industry relies.

A full day of Workshops then made way for the Top 100 Forecast Launch, an event which welcomed yacht builders and designers such as Blohm + Voss, CRN, Amels, Ed Dubois, Ken Freivokh, Terence Disdale, Rossi Navi and Proteksan Turquoise to high-ranking luxury elite such as Porsche, and luxury sponsors like POPS Champagne, Y.PLAY and Chateau d’Esclans.

More information on the Top 100 Forecast Launch Event is coming soon; however for a closer look at the Top 100 Forecast itself, click here.