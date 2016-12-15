The China Rendez-Vous has yet again acted as an ideal opportunity to bring potential clients from across Asia to the docks of Sanya, a city booming with investment and opportunity for luxury connoisseurs.

“We see that the Asian market is still very active, we’re taking very good results here in the area,” explains Federico Peruccio, Marketing Manager of Monte Carlo Yachts. “Today the local market is very demanding.”

“This year we are again present at the boat show in Sanya which is still considered a very good opportunity to show our yachts to a very large community of clients not only coming from the south of China but from across the country,” explains Alessandro Tirelli, Asia-Pacific Sales Director of the Ferretti Group.

The fleet of boats on display at the China Rendez-Vous, while not anywhere near the superyacht bracket, reflected current demand; a growing passion for semi-customisable motor yachts and an increasing interest in sailing.

“When people get educated, [the yachts] grow in size but here, people bought the big superyachts and now we are moving towards a trend where people are more passionate about fishing and they want to buy smaller boats,” adds Paul Blanc, Managing Director for Asia of Jeanneau.

Yachts sold to Chinese owners in the Mediterranean is also on the rise, as the governmental obstacles surrounding Chinese yacht ownership (such as tax and anti-corruption policies) pushes the growing wealth in China to new grounds.

With steady custom or large yacht construction demand a thing of fiction, China is nonetheless learning to enjoy spending time on the water and pushing the limitations set down by the government.

Watch the above video for a closer look of the exhibits on the docks, or click here for an insight into each interview available on Superyachts.com with the people on the ground.