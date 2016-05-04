The LYJAPCS is the second edition in a new initiative providing the superyacht community with a dedicated platform in the heart of London, positioned beside the very best across a spectrum of world-class luxury brands. We arrived on day one to taker a closer look at the 2016 showcase.

World respected superyacht builders - such as Nobiskrug, Lurssen, Amels, Blohm + Voss, Abeking & Rasmussen, Fincantieri, Westport, Amico & Co, Sunseeker and Princess Yachts are at the show, offering an insight into the incredible projects currently underway and the custom superyacht lifestyle.

“I think it’s an interesting package,” says Tim Heywood. “I think it seems to be working better this year than last year. The whole thing is getting better and better and I hope that it’s very successful."

“The show this year has got some improvements in terms of execution and timing of the year,” adds Marco Mazzu, Head of Origination Strategies & Market Development at Fincantieri. “There are some important events here in London, we had one event with [Superyachts.com] at the beginning of January, and now there is an event more on the luxury side which I feel is a good type of format.”

“I’m excited by it, it’s a new market for us,” adds Captain Aeneas Hollins of Christophe Harbour. “We’ve never been to [LYJAPCS] before so we wanted to get our foot in early and be a part of the show from the beginning. We’re seeing a different type of person in footfall at this stand already, wealth managers and city guys, so that’s new business to us and that’s why we came. It remains to be seen, it’s early days”

The Prestige Car display provides everything for automotive enthusiasts in attendance. The UK launch of the astonishing Spano GTA Supercar will be taking place beside custom-made Bugatti, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Noble, Mercedes plus many others, including some spectacular motorbikes.

Catering for the aviators in the crowd, Net Jets, Sikorsky, Plane Sayling, Castle Air plus some of the world’s jet brokerage and charter companies such as Xclusive Jet Charter and Management and Private Jet Charter will also be in attendance.

Harrods will be providing a look into the finest real estate in London, while some beautiful time pieces and jewellery from Ulysse Nardin and Senturion, among others, will complete the spectrum alongside exclusive Fashion Shows exploring the work of some of Britain’s top designers.

"The trouble with these shows is that you might meet somebody here and you think it’s not been successful, but six months down the line you get a phone call and then you know it was a good thing to do. It’s nice for London to have something like this.” concluded Tim Heywood.

Set to run until May 7th, the LYJAPCS is in the early stages of both development and time in terms of the second edition, yet seems to be generating positivity across exhibitors. We look forward to bringing you an insight into the show as activity emerges.