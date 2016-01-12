The morning has given way to Press Workshops, where global media and local publishing houses - both online and print - sat with a team of both designers and builders already holding a place, or preparing to enter, the Top 100 Largest Yachts.

During the workshops, the media had a chance to engage with some of the most creative forces behind the world’s largest superyachts, learning more about this unique industry, with a strong focus this year on the lifestyle enjoyed by owners and charterers once onboard.

Heads of industry from Lurssen Yachts, Espen Oeino, Feadship, Oceanco, Winch Designs, Nobiskrug, Lobanov Designs, AMELS, DAMEN, Benetti, Redman Whiteley Dixon and Y.CO have been in communication with the world's press through these Workshops.

The Press Workshops represent a rare opportunity for so many of the world’s major players in the superyacht industry to liaise with global media - spanning finance, lifestyle and entertainment - all assembled in one place at one time.

Once the workshops are complete, the hotel’s workshop studios will undergo a rapid revamp to welcome in the 2016 Superyachts.com Top 100 Live & Late Event, which will take place this evening and run until the early hours, with live music, canapes and cocktails, speeches and an exclusive video shown on giant wrap-around screens.

It all adds up to the biggest and best Top 100 event so far, a remarkable occasion that will offer insight, engagement and a sense of celebration as we forge ahead into another exciting year of large yacht construction.