The 2017 Charter Fleet Insights

The Idyllic Lifestyle of Amaryllis

A work of art in itself, the Abeking & Rasmussen superyacht is an example of style, grace and charter appeal. On the charter market with Hill Robinson, we take a look at the stand out features of the Belle Epoque-inspired 78-metre superyacht. Her deep blue hull and striking white superstructure offer an imposing first impression and her Reymond Langton exterior aesthetic softens the scale thanks to flowing lines and elegantly executed style, but it’s onboard where Amaryllis comes to life.

The Revival of Aquila

Cakewalk is world renowned as the largest American-made superyacht since the 1930s; however, after her sale and subsequent refit, Cakewalk entered a new era as Aquila. The elegance of Aquila runs deep in the DNA of the 85.60-metre superyacht, with expert construction by Derecktor, a striking, flowing style by Tim Heywood and, arguably, one of the finest interior updates on the refit market thanks to the award-winning work of British shipyard Pendennis.

Achieving Nirvana on Elysian

An almost literal translation of heaven, Elysian is a custom-built 60-metre (196'10"ft) motor yacht from Abeking & Rasmussen. For the most desired charter experience of unconfined freedom, connection to the outdoors an immersion into the heart of nature; Elysian, the winner of the International Superyacht Society Awards 2010 boasts a striking design from the outside in. From its sharp exterior by Donald Starkey to its luxe-living space by interior talents at Bannenberg & Rowell, this 2009 built 60m classic makes for the perfect escape with your guests as you charter the romatic shores of the Med or the picturesque oasis of the Caribbean.

Explore the World on Sherakhan

Sherakhan is one of those timeless yachts which embodies the very image of sophisticated exploration. Measuring 69.65-metres (228’6”ft), this classically styled expedition superyacht is now on the market and ready to explore the world in style. ith space for 26 guests in 13 cabins, not to mention 19 highly-skilled crew on hand, the ample space on board offers accommodation across a master cabin, eight doubles and four twins, staterooms have been designed to be extremely spacious and provide an appealing haven for guests

Escape to the Med on Moonlight II

The 91.40-metre (299’10”ft) superyacht Moonlight II entered the water in 2005 and has maintained her position as one of the most spectacular superyachts on the charter market thanks to a refit in 2015. One of the largest yachts available for charter in the world, Alpha Marine's Moonlight II is perfectly positioned to take groups, families and friends across the ocean in a blend of style, comfort and excitement.

The Limitless Variety of Solandge

Solandge has made a name for itself in the world of luxury yacht charter since her launch in 2013, and for good reason. Drawing on the extensive design expertise of Espen Oeino to create a timeless exterior profile, the high-quality construction ethics of Lurssen Yachts works with the noteworthy style of interior collaboration Aileen Rodriguez and Dölker & Voges to create an iconic yacht and a great example of an adaptable luxury yachting lifestyle.