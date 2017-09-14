An illustrative few days in a busy season, the MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show allows a full insight into charter lifestyle, cruising grounds and the yachts available in the region. This, combined with the chance to see Porto Montenegro - one of the industry’s most spoken about areas - in action, makes it a valuable few days to attend for the brokerage and charter community.

Past Porto Montenegro’s milestone crane and further from the bustle of the show, it was business as usual as Golden Odyssey, Amadea and Galactica Supernova enjoyed the water and facilities on offer, while others such as the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show exhibit Legend cruised the area; perfectly complementing the calm waters and dramatic mountain landscape.

In the bounds of the show, Golden Shadow, a rugged and ready support yacht come adventure icon; Riana, a sophisticated example of classic sailing; Reve d'Or, an Italian-built charter magnet; and Ice Lady, a true explorer, were just some of the yachts leading the fleet over the weekend. Acting as both the focus and the backdrop of meetings, parties and familiarization trips across the region.

MYBA Director Fiona Maureso, said “It’s another great lineup of boats, in fact it’s the best lineup of boats that we’ve had. We can definitely see that the quality is improving, the professionalism is improving. It’s a very impressive show … Porto Montenegro continues to develop, the show will continue to develop and I think it’s just going to get bigger and bigger.”

Building on the growth of the show and the destination itself, Porto Montenegro Marina & Show Director Tony Browne, said “We have more boats this year than we ever have, which is an indication of the growing interest in the show over here and a growing interest in the region.”

“The Adriatic is one of the most amazing cruising grounds in the world,” Browne continues. “There’s a thousand islands in the North, all the way up to Venice. To the South we have the Greek islands and right in the middle of it we have a purpose built facility that has recently been awarded TYHA (Yacht Harbour Association) Five Gold Anchor Platinum Award which firmly cements us as the best location in the world to operate your superyacht out of.”

Nicolas Fry, Charter Marketing for Camper & Nicholsons & Social Director for MYBA said “I think the show is very well organised, there is a good lineup of yachts, bigger yachts than usual, brokers are here and they enjoy their visits. So it’s a good time to be here in Montenegro … MYBA is very happy to be present here in Montenegro as it’s the only show we organise in the Adriatic, it’s good for us to be here and represent MYBA for all those working in the Adriatic sea.”

“I think the third edition has been fabulous,” explains Romy Hawatt, Owner of S/Y Riana. “It’s a step up from the second MYBA and a step up from the first MYBA, so that’s the way it should be progressing. Montenegro to me is the next new place, it’s a place where many people are discovering for the first time and it’s a place where people are certainly returning. It’s new it’s crisp and it’s modern. Porto Montenegro has all the hallmarks of a world-class marina and development.”

Charter and dock activity has been on a significant rise across Porto Montenegro, and the inevitable showcase of the region’s stunning natural beauty - merged with an attractive tax and charter legislation from the government - have created a formidable option for those looking East.

The show, while wind and rain threatened, charged on and brought the superyacht community together to witness the visible year on year progression of the region, the activity and the port itself through the organisation of MYBA.

The show programme included insightful seminars amidst the history of the Montenegrin naval culture, fine wines and community-led discussions about the area and its exciting future, a youth orientated regatta and familiarisation trips across the beauty of the region to close a successful week in one of the industry's most engaging new shows.