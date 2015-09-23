To celebrate the 25th birthday of the busiest show on the superyacht calendar, the second Monaco Yacht Show Gala fired the starting pistol on a busy few days ahead.

Mainline personalities from the entire superyacht industry filled the beautiful venue of the Salles des Etoilles Sporting Hall and illustrated the excitement for the 2015 MYS.

With a full insight into the Opening Gala Evening on the way, what we can say is that the Breaking News Centre is up and running and news is already being broken. Images, video and new features will be emerging across the week, so keep an eye on Superyachts.com.

The sun is shining, stunning yachts are taking up every inch of the port, and with many many more superyachts at anchor, this is looking to be one of the finest superyacht displays of the year.