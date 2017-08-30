The 460EXP: Autonomy, Customised

“It’s evolving now,” explains Antonio Santella, “the idea was to create something different. How many people buy a crossover car and they never go to the desert or the river, or the beach or sand, this is the same concept. You have a boat where you can do what you like. There is no limits.”

Built on an ethos of space, safety and autonomy, the 42.78-metre 460EXP line was designed to not only travel the world in comfort but in self-containment for longer voyages. The open ocean offers a blank canvas to owners of the 460EXP, with a fuel capacity of 52,000lt. and a low draft ideal for tropical exploration.

“This is important, it’s an open door for your life so you can decide what day to explore. It’s important to also give some contents inside, so there are very huge spaces inside with a normal four cabin layout on the lower deck and you have another room where you can play, organise another cabin, gym, private studio, so (forward) you can decide on the style of life you want. You can put the galley down and have a big area for the cabin, the flexibility that we give customers is enormous.”

The customisation available for clients approaching build are limitless, proven by a new 500GRT project under construction for a client in Asia; featuring submarine area and helicopter landing pad with retractable crane.

“Three have sailed, number four is here under construction and number five is the 500GRT. The 500GRT is not defined by luxury spaces, it’s modified by a landing pad with helicopter and space for submarine on the upper deck. The five-tonne crane will disappear into the garage as it has to be flush for the helicopter to land. The interior volume will remain the same.”

The safety on board is also met by unparalleled comfort, with low-noise and vibrations throughout, stabilisation at anchor and underway, wellness centre and generous multi-purpose beach club.

The 460EXP, is also making roads toward efficiency and eco-friendliness, with a Green Plus classification and zero-emission at-anchor stays; adding a dimension of responsible tourism.