Northern Star

The 75.40 metre Lürssen superyacht Northern Star is a striking example of the size of boat on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show with Moran Yacht & Ship. Designed as a seafaring superyacht with stability, luxury and high-grade construction quality which defines the explorer style. Her exceptional range and ice class hull allow her to cruise to locations not frequented by most yachts.

Natita

Custom built by Kusch Yachts and Oceanco in 2005, with a complete refit in 2009, this 66 metre superyacht is a stylish and distinctive addition to the FLIBS fleet. On display with Worth Avenue Yachts, Natita (ex Dilbar) is a must-see superyacht with a striking Alberto Pinto interior.

Meridian

One of the finest, crisp modern interiors on offer, Meridian was built by Icon Yachts in 2013 and stands as a stunning example of a 62.50m superyacht. This yacht has to be seen to be believed, and will be on display at the show with YachtZoo.

Lady Lola

Oceanco’s 62.60m motor yacht returned to the international charter scene with Northrop & Johnson following a major refit to bring her back to impeccable condition. Designed by the A Group, with a Zuretti styled interior, this is a stunning superyacht with amenities for every client imaginable, from a Grand Piano and elegant dining spaces to projection screens for a Cinema in the Sky.

Positive Carry

Positive Carry is a 62 metre Feadship superyacht with classic De Voogt styling and exceptional high quality performance. Available through Moran Yacht & Ship, this the fifth in a long list of large yachts on display at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show and a fantastic viewing point for a burgeoning market of American clients.