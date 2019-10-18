The deal for the former Top100 yacht was opened and closed in just 72 hours during the Show with new owner, Ahoy Club CEO Ian Malouf, leaving the show on board his impressive new vessel. As buyers and sellers alike look for a transaction process that is quick and seamless, this sale proves the value of both yacht shows and Ahoy Club’s digital platform in delivering this.

Coral Ocean, pictured above during a 2017 Superyachts.com shoot in the Bahamas, is an innovative creation penned by Jon Bannenberg which entered as the 34th largest superyacht at the time of her delivery in 1994. Launched as Coral Island, the 72.55m yacht can accommodate 12 guests in 6 luxurious staterooms, and underwent a major refit in 2016. A complete entertainment yacht, her amenities include a beach club, spa and split-level sundeck.

Coral Ocean’s new owner intends to extend her strong history as a charter yacht in the Mediterranean next summer, while her builder – esteemed German shipyard Lurssen – continues to lead next generation innovation, unveiling 125m Project Jag during MYS.