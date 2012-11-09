Despite the rain, photographers Carl Groll and Andreas Jens of TheYachtPhoto managed to capture the launch of the part-finished superyacht.

Very little details surrounding the yacht are known at the moment but we will be reporting on the story as it unfolds into the New Year.

Measuring an unconfirmed 88 meters and above, Global will undoubtedly be included in the Top 100 forecast of 2013 as she finishes construction.