With the A470, The A group has tried to rationalize the interior arrangement, offering, for example, only one dining area but with an original interior/exterior layout ; only one salon but with huge expansive volumes and significant ceiling height.

Thanks to these improvements, the proposed GA includes, in only 5 decks, spacious owners’ and guests’ cabins, a large indoor cinema, a comfortable gym/spa area, etc. Exterior spaces are privileged with extensive areas to relax, bar, pool/sunbathing, Jacuzzi and a beach terrace aft.

Designed to LY3 code, this innovative project is tailor-made for a client in search of sea-going comfort, with all the essential living and entertaining functionality. Due to the resulting low profile, the A470 has very sleek lines and her exterior design includes the design signature of The A group : “glass shark fin”, pure lines, simplicity to serve the exceptional.