Legend

A lost era of style, sophistication and adventure that would make the forefathers of exploration proud, Legend is a true global-traveller and a must-see at the Monaco Yacht Show. Originally reaching the water in 1974, ICON brought the 77-metre boat back to life in 2015 during a full refit; ready to once again break ice in luxurious comfort.

Available for sale through IYC and Fraser Yachts, Legend is a vital display in the adventure boat range across Monaco; a must see for those want to stand-out of the crowd anywhere in the world.

I NOVA

Our first focal yacht in the MYS Fleet in Focus feature, I NOVA is a modern take on the exploration style from a new shipyard entering the fold. Built by Cosmo Explorer, the 49-metre I NOVA is intelligently sized for tropical travel and low-draft regions, as well as offering up a deceptive amount of space on board for 12 guests to live in complete comfort anywhere in the world.

Available for sale with IYC, I NOVA is a relative newcomer given her pedigree but an absolute must-see in terms of capabilities, rugged style and neatly matched interiors.

6711

The DAMEN-built superyacht support vessel 6711 was engineered to open up the space and potential on board mothership superyachts and take the load of the toys, tenders, cars, submarines and smaller boats. While not classed as an expedition yacht, the 6711 is an adventure boat through and through thanks to her global capabilities, military pedigree and precision engineering that create a world of possibilities on board.

Available for sale with Imperial Yachts, 6711 will be at the Monaco Yacht Show with her sistership Game Changer to represent a new dimension of luxury yachting, be it in the Mediterranean or the Arctic.

460EXP Sanlorenzo

On display as Sanlorenzo’s third launch and fifth sale in the adventure boat market, this is a key part of the show and an exciting project for anyone looking to escape to the water for longer periods of time.

At 42-metres, the Sanlorenzo 460EXP is inspired by the larger explorer market in both style and ability. Capable of running autonomously for prolonged periods of time with both guests and crew on board, the 460EXP is more adventure lifestyle than ice-breaker. However, this doesn’t detract from the flawlessly drawn style, rugged nature and incredible space on board.

This is the list of confirmed adventure boats so far, but with Monaco still a few weeks away, things can change. We are, however, excited to bring you the updates, the boats and the insights on the run up to, and during, the busiest yacht show in the world.