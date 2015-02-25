Amels - the luxury yacht arm of the Damen Group - successfully completed the heaviest crane lift ever at its yard in Vlissingen. This complex procedure resulted in the marriage of the 83m hull and 120 tonne aluminium superstructure of the AMELS 272 superyacht.

This bonding of aluminium and steel is now being carefully welded by skilled craftsmen inside the 200m dock, where it will stay until completion. A great example of AMELS’ mastery of modern Dutch yacht building techniques for large superyachts, the AMELS 272 is the brand’s largest project yet. We’ll be bringing you more information as it emerges.