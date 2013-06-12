Amer Cento’s clean and modern design is based on previous award-winning Amer models such as the 116’ and the 92’, whilst acting as a milestone in innovation for the shipyard after a long period in the developmental stages.

Albeit the Amer Cento in construction is a customised vessel, the Amer Cento range itself is available in three, four and five cabins, whilst remaining balanced and spacious in every offering, despite it’s imposing hull.

