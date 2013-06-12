The Amer Cento 100 Moves Forward With Construction
The new superstructure of the 30m Permare Amer Cento superyacht recently arrived at the Versilmarina in Viareggio so the vessel may move forward with her construction in time for the Festival de la Plaisance in Cannes, as well as the 53rd Genoa International Boat Show.
Amer Cento’s clean and modern design is based on previous award-winning Amer models such as the 116’ and the 92’, whilst acting as a milestone in innovation for the shipyard after a long period in the developmental stages.
Albeit the Amer Cento in construction is a customised vessel, the Amer Cento range itself is available in three, four and five cabins, whilst remaining balanced and spacious in every offering, despite it’s imposing hull.
