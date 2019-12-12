The Antigua Charter Show 2019, taking place from the 4th-9th December, took place across three key locations; the Nelson's Dockyard Marina, UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Flamouth Harbour Marina and the Antigua Yacht Club Marina, all under the sun-drenched destination of Antigua.

Kath Kennedy, COO of AvYachts shared her experience at this year's show; "It's the best charter show yet! This is our second year having M/Y Endeavour at the show, we have had quite a few enquiries and so a lot of international brokers we've never met before".

Tom Fleming, Charter Broker at Moran Yacht and Ship also shared his enthusiasm for this year's event, defining the Antigua Charter Show 2019 as a global event hosting the biggest and best yachts of the world .

"The show's great" shared Tom Fleming. "The biggest and best yachts of the world are here. The weather's great, it's been a great show and previewed a lot of boats. The suns out and all the big guys are here! It's super easy to see everything because it's all concentrated in the three marinas."

It seems the ease of access and practicality of its locations has been a huge selling point, as well as the Caribbean charm so often associated to the region.

Keen to ask what sers this show apart, it seemed Antigua Charter Show had its own unique selling point for the brokers in attendance; "I enjoy it because we can actually get on the yachts!" shares Richard Nettleton, Owner of Waterside International Limited, branding the show as much more accessible, with the practicality of being able to hop on board and speak to captains to intimately learn about the vessels in attendance.

So what were the stand out vessels this year? Pheonix 2 seemed to be a firm favourite, a 90-metre Top 100 member who boasts the work of Winch Designs across her Interior and exterior space. As one of the largest at the show, it proves the appetite of the charter market remains bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Turning our attention towards the Captains present, we were joined by Brandon Washington, Captain of Just Enough; "The Antigua Charter Show has been important for a number of years."

The added bonus to having a yacht show in the Caribbean is of course the magical destination of Antigua & Barbuda. A place of stripped-back island beauty, pristine beaches and luxury resorts, it shines light on the region as the ultimate charter destination as well as a great place for captain and crew to enjoy. "It is a great destination" shares Captain Brandon Washington. "It's a hidden gem down here! We're looking forward to doing more charters in this area."

From the ease and accessibility to the impressive vessels exhibiting at the show, the Antigua Charter Show continues to remain one of the most important superyacht events across the industry calendar.