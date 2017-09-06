Dubbed FB 276, the new project is a superyacht of stature, styled by Giorgio M. Cassetta and his team of creative specialists in Rome.

“We are very proud of the recent sale of the FB276 to an owner from Germany, which is an extremely important strategic market for us.” explains Christos Ramnialis, Benetti General Manager. “This is without a doubt the result of the internationally-recognised quality of our products and our consolidated financial solidity, which has allowed Benetti to win the trust of customers in all market segments and geographical areas”.

Characterized by ‘extreme onboard liveability’, B276 will have an interior style created by the British design studio Bannenberg & Rowell who have masterfully manipulated the huge interior volumes. These spaces have allowed the studio to experiment, in particular with asymmetrical layouts.

The new approach is clear to see in the beach club, which is rotated about 30 degrees off-centre to open up new perspectives of the sea, as well as in the main and upper deck saloons, which are turned through the same angle to challenge conventional expectations and perceptions. Likewise, the all-around owner’s suite has been designed to offer breath-taking panoramic views through the large windows over the private bow deck.

However, the owner’s apartment is by far one of the most notable design elements. Located on the upper deck, the 162m2 space offers extreme privacy, with large glazed surfaces on three sides, two bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe and a separate living area with sofa and television.

Moving forward, another stand-out element surrounds the spacious bow area which is reserved for a touch and go helipad and bow terrace to emphasise the privacy. Other features on board include the stern beach club, which is open on three sides, offering exceptional contact with the sea, when both of the two side doors and the stern door are open.

A stairway from the cockpit on the main deck provides access to this living area during navigation. The large cockpit on the main deck is joined by another one on the upper deck.

The central stairway leads directly to the bridge deck and the third cockpit, which has a dining table seating 12, a bar, a jacuzzi and a sun lounging area. On the main deck, in addition to the saloon with living and dining areas, is the big full-beam VIP cabin with side terrace, studio, dressing room and double bathroom.

Introduced to the yard by Kurt Lehmann of Yacht Moments, this is another key project in the portfolio of Benetti, GMCDesign and Bannenberg & Rowell; not to mention another move forward for the evolution of Italian yachting. We look forward to bringing you more on FB 276, as and when we can.