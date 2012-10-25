Located on the beach front of Fort Lauderdale, the East End Brasserie was the backdrop of a successful event hosted by Superyachts.com, Georgia Vodka, Dalmore Whiskey and Nicolas Feuillate Champagne.

Guests in attendance – such as Giancarlo Ragnetti of Perini Navi, Marcello Maggi of ISA, Michael Eaglen of McMullen & Wing, Merphyn Owen of Owen Clarke Design, Pascal Conq of Finot-Conq Architects, Claydon Swart of Y.CO, Alex Clarke of Denison Yacht Sales, Frank Neubelt of NC2 alongside a ream of respected industry representatives - gave us an opinion of what they expected from the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

Now, with the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show opening today for its 53rd edition to the more than interesting weather conditions, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the latest updates from the dock as and when they happen.