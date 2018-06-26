Once named as one of the most beautiful regions by National Geographic, Puglia provided a lavish backdrop to the prestigious event where a majority of yacht owners were attracted to what the Group described as “an exceptional experience made unique by the colours, flavours and the sparkling atmosphere of the area”.

Over the weekend of 23-24 June, the crystal waters of Monopoli played host for guests to have the chance of previewing a series of yachts from the Group’s fleet, including the new Azimut S6, which will make its official debut this September at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Azimut-Benetti Village included sea trials, seabob racing, a gaming hall offering roulette and blackjack, exhibitions of jewellery and clothing from Italian designers as well as live shows by master tailors, signature shoemakers and more.

According to the Group's press office, one of the main attractions of the event was its lunches, which were set in true Italian style featuring a feast of flavours. Furthermore, guests had the opportunity to admire Borgo Egnazia where the piazza and narrow streets provided a gorgeous setting for the gala dinner.