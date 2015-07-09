“The brief was for a very fast racing yacht with the highest degree of comfort on board,” begins a statement from the designers at Nauta Yachts. “The owner, already a Nauta client, wanted a yacht that would have even more space, more comfort and more speed than his previous yacht, to meet a challenging combination of demands: lightweight performance and quiet interiors, well-insulated from sound and vibration.”



California-based Naval Architects Reichel/Pugh - whose co operations with Nauta date back to 1998 and the 84’ My Song - were key in the collaboration, responsible for the water lines, appendages and sail plan.



The Baltic 130’ has a strong and uncompromising carbon pre-preg hull while the base structure is light yet safe. All critical areas have been weight-optimized, strengthened and engineered following an FEA model, the result of which is a 40m sailing yacht with just 102 tons displacement, a goal reached by using cutting-edge build technology in the hull, deck, bulwarks, rig and interiors.

The aesthetics of the boat is defined by a very aggressive, sleek outline, where the deckhouse profile is low slung and nearly hidden by the (30cm) gunwales, which also provide solid footholds.

The owner chose Baltic Yachts to build their latest yacht and Nauta Design’s flagship after careful consideration of several top boatyards where this Finnish boatyard’s solid reputation for technology and build quality was unrivalled as was their unique skill in building ultra-lightweight high performance sailing yachts.