The MCY 96 was designed by Nuvolari-Lenard and is now set to impress at the September Showcase Season across Cannes, Genoa and Monaco. The 29.96-metre flybridge is the seventh model created between Monte Carlo Yachts and Nuvolari-Lenard, bringing a new way of thinking to the water.

“Through the MCY 96, we sought to identify a common thread that links all of our Monte Carlo Yachts models, so they would be identifiable as a family, regardless of the overt style and technicalities,” said Carlo Nuvolari of Nuvolari-Lenard. “That common thread was beauty, and the sensation felt by those who see the yachts and cannot forget them. Beauty is found in balanced design and harmony in proportions, not aggressive lines or those that merely suggest speed. Beauty is never restricted by the narrow rules of architecture and design, but it is found in the feelings of those who experience something that we have designed.”

A challenge for the yacht’s design, added Nuvolari, lay in finding a unique identity for the MCY 96 that was not an extension of the existing six models but that offered something fresh. In terms of size, the new yacht sits between two of Monte Carlo Yachts’ most successful models to date, also designed by Nuvolari-Lenard: the multi-award-winning 105 and the highly spacious 86.

Characterised by high bulwarks and vast amounts of glazing lending a sense of space and light, as well as a classically handsome profile accentuated by the dark flybridge roof, Monte Carlo Yachts has dubbed the MCY 96 “a symbol of the company’s vision and strategy for the future”.

“The proximity of our design studio to the Monte Carlo Yachts shipyard in Trieste is a huge benefit for clients, who can conveniently visit both companies on a single trip. Owners acquiring a yacht such as the MCY 96 are able to adapt and hone the final product in a way that is completely unique to our design and construction collaboration,” added Nuvolari.

The yacht features an expansive flybridge with a large lounging area, Jacuzzi to the port side and dining table with seating for 10 beneath an extended but retractable roof. The raised pilothouse offers privacy for guests while the captain is at the helm, as well as provides a self-contained space for operational duties.

The spacious owner’s suite on the main deck is full beam with a walk-in wardrobe, vanity, sofa and ensuite bathroom. A U-shaped sofa and dining table provide a relaxed and comfortable ambience in the open-plan saloon, leading out to the substantial cockpit with dining area enjoying panoramic views off the stern. The foredeck has been fully developed with an oversized, central sun pad and two lounges by the bow.

Up to four equally sized guest staterooms are located on the lower deck amidships, and owners have a choice of six pre-engineered layout options to suit their needs, with additional customisation available upon request. The galley and accommodation for up to six crew are found in the lower deck forward.

The MCY 96 will be on display at the Cannes Yachting Festival on 12-17 September, at the Genoa International Boat show on 21-26 September and at the Monaco Yacht Show on 27-30 September.