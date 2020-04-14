The Beauty of Home

At first look M/Y Home exudes elegant glamour and contemporary sophistication. Her exterior, an eye-catching design by Omega Architects, waves the flag for Heesen’s very first yacht sporting hybrid propulsion. In this case ‘Hybrid’ means that the yacht can draw on two sources of power for propulsion: diesel mechanical and diesel electrical. Either or both sources can be used at the same time, providing less noise and vibration, a more flexible power management which means better efficiency on the water. With a sporty aesthetic but with eco-conscious engineering, M/Y Home marks a new wave in intelligent, sustainable yachting.

The vessel is all about fuel efficiency and comfort, her silence being an integral part of the onboard experience. Her lightweight aluminium hull form offers superlative performance and efficiency in a luxurious design package of under 500GT. Add a striking superstructure, vertical bow and spacious aft platform with a wide staircase leading to the main deck and we believe this yacht offers a solitude on the water with experience at its centre.

The interior brief follows suit with pure elegance. The Cristiano Gatto brief for interior styling was to provide a relaxed and welcoming beach club ambience with ample connection to the outside environment. To achieve this objective, Cristiano and his team have drawn on natural materials with minimal artificial treatments and taken full advantage of the full-height glass windows ensuring ocean vistas pour into the living space exceptionally.

Its all-white ambience, glistening surfaces and minimalist feel blends to create a modern living space that feels elevated and simplistic while also luxurious in every way. As Home waves the flag for steps in ocean conservation and proves being greener needn’t compensate on style, efficiency, speed or size, the 2017 Heesen redefines the meaning of classic, and brings superyachting into a new era.