Bravado is set to receive a complete interior and exterior make over in the main shed of Balk Shipyard. Her exterior, characteristically Abeking & Rasmussen in the modernity, and interiors, contrastingly classic, this yacht is set for a complete overhaul.

To give her a distinguished look on the water, Bravado is set for a complete exterior paint job while her interior is due to be transformed into a modern, sophisticated and high class masterpiece.

Balk Shipyard also re-launched another classic before the entry of Bravado. Designed by Vripack and built by Palmer Johnson, Pioneer (ex. Dione Sky, ex. Putty IV, the original Turmoil) came back to Balk Shipyard for a refit after an exquisite rebuild in 2008 and is now a completely new beast.

The new owner decided to modify the interior design, as well as transform the sundeck into a luxurious entertainment area. During the refit Balk Shipyard, together with Naval architect Vripack, designed and created an exterior wet bar on the sundeck, the library and existing saloon were combined into one large spacious saloon also with a wet bar which are both ideal for hosting large parties.