Featuring a large swimming pool on the Sun Deck, a grand piano, a Spa with hammam, massage room and gym and a touch and go helipad, there is very little this FB277 does not accomplish. A stunning creation of epic proportions, she marks the largest for the Italian shipyard in true Benetti magic.

From the exterior, her elongated and linear profile, emphasized by balanced ribbons of glazing, speak to the admirer of contemporary and minimal design. Her strong plumb bow is businesslike and rooted in the practical need to tackle swelling seas with ease and comfort. Here also, a vast helicopter pad makes for uncomplicated landings. To the stern each gently staggered deck ends in graceful sweep downwards.

In terms of guest facilities, “FB277” covers all the bases, adding delights guests might not have even thought to indulge in during their seafaring adventures. On the Wheelhouse Deck the master cabin is a sumptuous full beam size, flanked by identical port and starboard balconies leading on to vast dressing rooms and an interconnected bathroom.

The Upper Deck saloon, aft of this suite, is perfect for unwinding at the end of a long day, listening to the grand piano or watching a movie on the private sofa. On the Main Deck, seven huge VIP cabins, each with a large bathroom, are placed forward of the spacious main dining and saloon area. A mesmerizing spiral staircase with a full height inner atrium intersects each deck. Half of the Lower Deck and some space on the under Lower Deck has been set aside for generous amounts of crew accommodation.

A spacious beach club has access to the sea on both sides of the beam, as well as to stern, creating a huge connection with nature. The yacht's connecting spa area is equipped with a gym and a hammam and massage room. Large areas of deck satisfy the sun lovers: the top deck features seating and sun pads for those who favour a view, whilst the Sun Deck accommodates dining areas, more sun pads and a huge pool (which can hold about 21,000 liters to be exact).

Benetti’s CEO Franco Fusignani shared; “We are thrilled to see the launch of this beautiful giga yacht. The first of three currently under construction in parallel in Livorno. FB277 is, in reality, more beautiful and impressive than we could ever have possibly imagined."

Julia Stewart, Imperial Director also shared; “FB277 marks an important step in Imperial history by being not only the first and biggest superyacht ever delivered in Italy by a private shipyard, but also being one of the most exclusive vessel available for charter from Summer 2019 and beyond."