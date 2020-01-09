Nautilus – 73m Perini Navi, 2014.

Nautilus is a superyacht that has been especially crafted for onboard wellbeing in both her interior and exterior spaces. The 73m Perini Navi yacht, available for charter through Y.CO, is offers perhaps the most complete wellness experience for her 12 guests. A whole deck dedicated to wellness offers everything one could ever want for a January detox. Complete with a jacuzzi, sauna, hydropherapy pool and massage room, she caters for every need.

There is no need to hide away indoors during the detox either, as she also offers a 3.5m resistance pool on the exterior, perfect for a fitness routine enjoyed under the sun. A plethora of toys and tenders is made even more exciting by the fact that Captain David McMorrow is a licensed scuba diving instructor.

Alfa Nero – 82m Oceanco, 2007.

Edmiston are offering a charter escape on board the enormous 82m Oceanco yacht Alfa Nero. Since making an award-laden entrance onto the scene in 2007, she has recently undergone an extensive refit in 2017 to keep her up to the high standards she has set for herself.

Alfa Nero is especially unique in her expansive Master Suite, which spans an entire deck and provide an exclusive mini universe. On the Master Deck, you will find not only a private terrace and Jacuzzi, but a fully equipped gym and spa. The positioning of the gym allows guests to enjoy panoramic views of the sea while working out, meaning that boot camp may not have to be such a scary thought. Climb down post-gym and the 27 crew members will be on hand to pamper you in the many relaxation spaces, including a beauty salon.

Available for charter through Burgess.

Aquijo – 86m Oceanco & Vitters, 2016.

Perfect for a Caribbean Sailing adventure, the 86m Sailing Yacht Aquijo brings you closer to the water while retaining the volume of amenities normally found on motor yachts.

Aquijo’s spectacular beach club and spa is the ideal place to rid yourself of all those toxins amassed over a festive Christmas period, offering a sauna, steam room and hot tub. An ocean-view Jacuzzi located on the Flybridge is then the perfect place to take in the scenery and bask under the sun. If the adventure of one of the world’s largest sailing yachts is not enough for your appetite, you can take it into your own hands on one of the yacht’s sailing dinghies.

Cloudbreak – Abeking & Rasmussen, 2016.

This yacht is certainly one for the adrenaline-seekers. There is no better way to make a fast-paced start to 2020 than on this 75.28m expedition superyacht, custom built for extreme adventures while offering a relaxing haven to return to and wind down.

Cloudbreak’s extreme sports equipment provides the way to dust off the cobwebs in style, as guests can take to heli-skiing or any of the other blood-pumping toys stored on board. The Espen Oeino designed exterior offers comfort in all climates, including even a winter garden to wander through whilst recharging those batteries. An all-encompassing spa offers guests everything from sauna, massage room and a chilled plunge pool, while guests can finish up their routine in the open-air pool fitted on the large sundeck.

Available through SuperyachtsMonaco