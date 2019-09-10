Amadea Displayed at Quai Rainier III, Berth D02



This magnificent gigayacht from renowned German builder Lurssen was added to Imperial’s fleet earlier this month, and becomes the second largest yacht at the Show, behind Tis. Amadea will be exhibited for the very first time since her 2016 launch and there is plenty about her that will leave viewers in awe. The 106m superyacht has a breath-taking design from Espen Øino and a luxurious interior from Francisco Zuretti. Amadea is a remarkably voluminous yacht, with accommodation spread out over eight cabins and a sublime private Owner’s deck. Around the yacht, amenities including a 10m infinity pool, Spa and Cinema will provide endless entertainment for the Owner and their guests.

Grace Displayed at Jetee Lucciana, berth L02.

Next up is this icon from the Amels Limited Editions series, the world’s best-selling 55m superyacht since 2007 and for good reason. Since her delivery in 2009, Grace has never been listed on the charter market and so she enters the brokerage market in pristine condition. Nuvolari Lenard is responsible for styling Grace’s contemporary interior, beautifully complimenting Tim Heywood’s modern exterior design with 649GT of pure luxury. With generous exterior spaces, Grace is fitted with a sun deck that features a large dining area, bar and Jacuzzi for the perfect on-board getaway.

Hokulani Displayed at Jetee Lucciana, berth L03.

Gold dust. This 49.5m Palmer Johnson creation stands out with her champagne-gold coloured hull, providing a luxurious coating for the beautiful exterior design by Nuvolari Lenard. Hokulani is the No. 1 hull of the PJ150 series and has been perfectly maintained by her highly professional crew since her launch in 2007. What sets Hokulani apart from others in her series are her yearly upgrades that have kept her up to speed with the highest industry standards.

Elsewhere during the show, Imperial will be exhibiting two more enticing superyachts in the Cap D’Ail area. Guests can travel with Imperial via a VIP tender to Cap D’Ail where appointments can be made to view the 50m Mangusta yacht Rush or Mondomarine’s 41m Legenda. Both are exceptional superyachts in their category, and were managed during their build by Imperial. We look forward to seeing this exceptional fleet up close, along with the other gems in Monaco’s star studded line-up.