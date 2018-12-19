Our first yacht is the latest concept from Amsterdam-based design studio Isaac Burrough Design. The studio this year unveiled a stunning new 100.1-metre yacht concept which combines experimental surfaces and sharp lines to create a superyacht with a bold personality.

Burrough has assured that his concept would make for the perfect yacht on which to relax, socialise and enjoy views from all angles. This ultimately came down to the unique styling of the yacht, which Burrough says was to push the boundaries of what is known about yacht design. As of yet, this concept is not being made into a reality as Burrough is waiting for the perfect owner who he can work alongside to create a shared dream.

Second is the Tuhura concept. Presented at The Dubai International Boat Show this year, the 115m concept Tuhura is the latest collaborative work between Igor Lobanov and Dutch shipyard Oceanco since motoryacht Jubilee. One of the standout features of this concept is the simplicity of the exterior design, with its sweeping shape of the hull and extensive walk-around main deck.

“Our Tuhura is a simple idea,” explains Igor Lobanov, “The thought was to take a natural shape similar to those seen in the earliest canoe-type craft and augment it multifold to a larger scale, using modern technology.”

Our third innovative design of 2018 is Exploris. M/Y Exploris is a 100m explorer concept by Gresham Yacht Design with the main saloon located forward of the vessel. One of the main features of this area is the inclusion of a viewing platform that offers panoramic views out to sea. With a length that would take her well into the Top 100, and an equally impressive beam of 18m Exploris is a giant in size and stature.

Add into the equation an Ice Class Hull, heli-pad, heli-hanger and two custom 12.5m tenders and there’s a fool-proof recipe for limitless exploration. Joining a handful of 100m+ explorers in the concept category, we look forward to seeing her profile come to fruition as the desire to traverse every corner of the globe continues.

Fourth on our list is 62m concept Broadway from Italian designer Luca Vallebona. Broadway, inspired by the streets of New York – specifically Midtown Manhattan, will achieve a cruising speed of 12 knots and a top speed of approximately 15 – 16 knots and has a diving room which doubles as a gym and provides access to a submarine garage on the port side.

“I wanted to have fun with this design and with every project I work on,” says Vallebona, who tries to make every aspect of his designs have multiple purposes. “I always want to see something that has not already been seen before.”

Last but certainly not least is the inaugural concept from a new player in the design field. The new Dubai-based design studio, GR Design House, has this year unveiled its first concept; a 44-metre superyacht titled Project Bandida. Founded by Franco Gianna of SFG Yacht Design and naval architect Josh Rodriguez, the dynamic duo has hit the ground running with this first concept.

The concept of Project Bandida has been designed with comfort and sophisticated luxury in mind and is based off a traditional raised pilothouse design. This was done to create an illusion of increased interior space inside her main saloon. Gianna and Rodriguez have stated that they feel the model would best suit a family or as a charter yacht with Project Bandida’s construction offering guests plenty of room to socialise and enjoy activities on the open water. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins in addition to eight crew members.

At Superyachts.com, we look forward to seeing all of these incredible and innovative designs coming to life and hopefully debuting at some of the biggest and best yacht shows of 2019. To see more concepts that are becoming reality, make sure to check out our full range of yacht concepts here.