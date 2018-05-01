Barcelona

Travelling from the Cote d’Azur to one of the most celebrated new cruising grounds on the charter and yacht experience maps today means a journey of world-class food, ancient history and breathtaking backdrops. With two choices of mooring via superyacht in either OneOcean Port Vell or Vilanova Grand Marina, starting your journey across the coast of Spain in Barcelona is the perfect break away from the usual haunts of the Mediterranean.

Activity of boats mooring in Barcelona has faced an incredible rise thanks to the best service based brands entering and growing the region’s yachting infrastructure (i.e. OneOcean Port Vell and Vilanova Grand Marina), offering unparalleled accommodation and direct access to the city.

The architecture of Barcelona itself is an amphitheatre to discovery, surrounding visitors with an artistic legacy with nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Park Güell or the Sagrada Familia, both designed by renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, are renowned examples while the Gothic Quarter - combined with the luxurious shopping and dining opportunities, this city will keep adventurers busy for days.

Palma de Mallorca

The largest island of the Balearics - located just a short stretch from Barcelona - Palma has been a luxury yachting hotspot synonymous with sailing and charter for decades. Marry this with countless michelin-starred restaurants, exclusive bars and elegant nightlife, and Palma becomes a slice of the St. Barths lifestyle in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Home to the Superyacht Cup regatta, the Palma Superyacht Show (which closes its doors today after a successful run) and numerous marinas built to accommodate everything from pleasure crafts to 150-metre yachts, Palma is a mainstay of the Spanish yachting boom.

Port Denia

The quintessentially Mediterranean landscape of Denia, and the easy 45-mile passage to Ibiza, makes this mainland luxury escape a growing choice for yacht charterers and owners looking for a lifestyle fuelled by freshly caught seafood, exemplary nightlife and exclusive hotspots.

Speaking with Albert Morell, General Manager of Port Denia, in a recent interview, we discussed some of the hotspots that make the region what it is: “Denia has become a destination in itself, famous for huge collection of restaurants and tapas bars. There are 4 marinas in Denia - 3 for smaller yachts and our 'Port Denia' for superyachts 30-138m with over 2000 berths overall, so it offers a yachting lifestyle with services to match.

Exploring Port Denia (along with the easily accessible michelin starred restaurant, five-star hotel and two golf courses), means the 2015 UNESCO City of Gastronomy becomes an idyllic stop to cruise the waters of mainland Spain before heading over to the island of Ibiza.

Ibiza

Ibiza and its sister island Formentera are harsh rocky isles teeming with abundant wildlife and a rich history; but, with a booming interest of yachts heading to the region and a new push in infrastructure, this exclusive hotspot is getting new attention from the global elite.

Thanks to developments such as Sovren Ibiza building a new epicentre to the island to harbour a new social scene on the docks of Ibiza, this island is stepping into a new era with a new image. The sophistication of Sovren Ibiza offers high-grade marina facilities and a private airport only 15 minutes away, yachts of up to 185-metres can now make the most of this brand-new luxury initiative.

The legendary entertainment scene on Ibiza extends throughout the day and night with wide range of fashionable nightclubs and beach clubs off which yachts can anchor; making this the idyllic place to end a week’s discovery tour of the Spanish coast.

The Superyacht Show begins this week, running from May 2 - 5 in the heart of Barcelona at OneOcean Port Vell. We look forward to bringing you more from the region as the show heats up and the superyachts tie the lines in a new Mediterranean icon.