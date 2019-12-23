Pendennis Undertakes Major Refit of 59m Marala

Marala (formerly Gaviota, Zapala, Evadne, No 388) arrived at the Falmouth facility of Pendennis early August of 2019, where she will spend the next year and a half undergoing scrupulous restoration. The project will see Marala fitted with high-grade equipment, systems and tech in line with the demands of modern day yachting, all while retaining her very distinct and original character instilled upon her build in 1931.

Marala’s colourful history includes a conversion during World War II, where she was used for a period of naval service. Despite having been in action for over 8 decades, the yacht has had surprisingly few owners, and in fact, only came to the market for the first time in over 50 years in 2016. As such she has undergone very little modification since build, the refit intends to retain her original layout and engines, making her a highly rare and unique vessel in the modern market of today. Thus, Marala is one of the most exciting refits of 2019.

Refit of Benetti Giant 65m Rahil by KRM

Turkish shipyard KRM spoke on their 2019 refit of 65-metre Benetti yacht Rahil, formerly Nataly. Our privileged insight included the discussion of the complex and often contraversial world of refit, and in this case, included important work required which had previously been abandoned by other shipyards. KRM declared this portfolio booming refit as “one of the most important projects we have ever delivered”.

Despite what KRM has described as a “challenging project due to length, works and time frame,” they believe the high-profile 65 metre superyacht refit will have a larger, more momentous influence on the superyacht landscape. This being; turning the superyacht sectors attention towards the Turkish shipyard for larger projects. With the capabilities, infrastructure and talent at KRM, it remains abundantly clear that there's no better place to take on a testing superyacht refit.

Burgess Technical Services to Oversee 110m Jubilee Refit

Internationally acclaimed brokerage house Burgess announced this 2019 they will be project managing the refit of Top 100 M/Y Jubilee. The 110m, which was delivered in 2017 and sold at the end of last year, will undergo a 12 month renovation at Northern European yard Lurssen making it one of the biggest (in size) refit projects to come out of 2019. The owners of the magnificent Oceanco, which currently ranks in the world’s largest yachts, will have understandably appointed the Burgess Technical Services (BTS) to oversee this refit after the seamless sale orchestrated by the company’s brokerage team. A trusted name was necessary in the management of such an iconic boat, and Jubilee is a vessel close to the hearts of the professionals at Burgess, who have worked with her since the design phase for the original owner. We look forward to seeing further details shared on the ocean giant's refit.