64.5m Mikhail Vorontsov

Built in 2013 by Dream Ship Victory and refit in 2016 by Balk Shipyard, 64.5m custom yacht Mikhail Vorontsov proudly exhibits interiors designed by Ken Freivokh and exteriors styled by Valeriy Stepanenko. This classic sailing vessel will take the Cannes crown for biggest in show, making her a must see for guests.

49.99m Blue Night

Presented for charter with Burgess, 2000 build Blue Night is the Benetti build on everyone’s lips at this edition of Cannes. Part of the Golden Bay series, this 49.99m vessel can sleep 14 guests in her Stefano Natucci-curated interior spaces.

49.99m Samhan

IYC bring Samhan to the shores of Southern France as a beguiling prospect for potential buyers; this 49.99m Mangusta 165 will be available for interested parties to view her impressive Stefano Righini exterior and interior. Able to welcome 10 guests, Samhan has 5 luxurious ensuite cabins, plus accommodation for 9 crew.

49.98m Cecilia

Recently launched Cecila also makes the list for biggest boats at Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. For sale with Camper & Nicholsons, this 2018-launched Wider vessel sleeps 12 over 5 cabins, as well as offering silent operation and eco propulsion.

47m Roe

47m Roe comes to Cannes as a standard bearer for the pedigree of Turquoise Yachts. Built in 2006 with exterior and interior design from H2 Yacht Design. Roe's interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, comprising a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom, 4 double cabins and 5 pullman beds.