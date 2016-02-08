She was originally transported from the South Coast factory in China, alongside the Nordhavn 60 (Hull #68) which has recently taken to the water in order to commence final outfitting phases.

The brand-new Nordhavn is an elegant, capable superyacht with world-class craftsmanship and features, serving as the ideal steppingstone between large cruiser and superyacht.

"She's exceeded our expectations and will certainly impress anyone who climbs aboard," said Project Manager Trever Smith.

Using the already enormous N86 hull as a jumping off point, the amplified superstructure of the 96 ups the ante in interior volume with accommodations that are nothing short of remarkable.

The yacht comes into its own as an option for an owner looking for more space, as the saloon and galley measures 43 feet in length and the combination of wheelhouse, captain’s cabin and sky lounge measure almost 34 feet.

The Nordhavn 96 includes a vast, full-width owner’s suite in addition to the captain’s cabin, three guest staterooms with ensuite heads, plus the spacious crew wing which comprises a roomy cabin and head aft with exterior entrance. A laundry and utility room are also provided.

The luxurious and functional interior is finished with fine hardwoods, beautiful moldings and raised panels combined with stone floors, granite countertops, the finest hardware, lighting and fixtures. Like the N86, the interior of the Nordhavn 96 is customizable to the owner’s personal vision.