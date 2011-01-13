Has your superyacht been in the Top 100? Our brand-new innovative Owner’s Search allows owners, brokers, charter guests and enthusiasts to easily find out if any superyacht was ever ranked in the Top 100, and if not, find out the best position it was ever awarded and where it stands in the world rankings today.

Released in conjunction with the Top 100 Largest Yachts Forecast for 2011, the new Owner’s Search also allows those who own a vessel over 24m to quickly and easily search their yacht’s name and discover images, video, detailed descriptions and if it was ever in the Top 100.

If for any reason your superyacht does not appear in the Superyachts.com Search Engine, please let us know immediately and we will happily add it for you. Furthermore, if you have any alternative images or video that you would like us to publish, feel free to get in contact with us via [email protected]

Alongside the brand-new forecasts for 2011 and the industry-first appearance of the Top 100 Owner’s Search, Superyachts.com has also released a number of new features dedicated to the Top 100 Homepage; such as the Largest Brokerage and Charter Yachts in the world as well as a live, up-to-date ranking of the Current Top 100 Largest Yachts.

To coincide with the Owner’s Superyacht Search, Superyachts.com has also launched the Historical Top 100 Search, allowing you to browse an archive of the world’s largest yachts, year by year.