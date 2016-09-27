The Studio

In 2010, the first-ever edition of the MYS Breaking News Centre - run by Superyachts.com – came online. The first interviews were filmed in a single tent, located at the very end of the show; taking the views of industry experts in a time of uncertainty before delivering them to the world.

Today, the MYS Breaking News Centre sits at the heart of an entire pop-up village at the entrance of the Monaco Yacht Show (QSE12).

Having published over 60 interviews in 2015, the Breaking News Centre is back and bigger than ever with over 80 of the biggest names in the superyacht industry preparing to return with ground-breaking news and insights; from owners to innovators and brokers to builders.

Industry leaders - such as Lürssen Yachts, Espen Oeino, Oceanco, Andrew Winch, Feadship, Perini Navi, Nobiskrug, Benetti, Moran Yacht & Ship, Amels, CRN, IYC, Fraser, Cecil Wright, Camper & Nicholsons and Burgess as well as the organisers of the Monaco Yacht Show to name a few - joined us last year, offering the latest insights into new projects and developments changing the superyacht world forever. This year, the Superyachts.com team are back and will be bringing you more breaking news, directly from the show.

The Village

Returning to the Breaking News Centre village for the fourth year and continuing their support of the Superyachts.com Village is The Bahamas, bringing the stunning island chain charm to superyacht owners and charter guests at the show.

For the third year in a row, NetJets are returning to represent the cutting-edge of private aviation lifestyle and presenting the opportunities available on board the latest projects such as Latitude.

This year, Coco Wolf – exclusive to Lillingston Living – will be adding an edge of comfort in the heat of the Monaco sun with lavish new furniture for those at the show to catch up, go over notes and enjoy the heat of the Monaco sun in the Superyachts.com outdoor seating area.

Joining us for the first time in the Superyachts.com Village are the leading names from the British Virgin Islands; shining a spotlight on two completely different, but equally beautiful, areas worthy of an unbridled adventure on board.

Flying the banner of the British Virgin Islands are the BVI Tourism Board, BVI Finance, the Official BVI Shipping Registry, leading international law firm Harney’s and the region’s most exclusive private wealth management firm VP Bank.

YCCS Virgin Gorda, a major superyacht hub in the BVI, will also be presenting the finest in superyacht destination choices for those in search of unparalleled exploration.

Cecil Wright & Partners will be in attendance to offer insights into exactly how the stunning surroundings of the BVI can be best discovered on board.

The Coverage

Superyachts.com will be updated daily with the latest luxury yachting and lifestyle news from across the show; covering in-depth interviews, exclusive event insights, yacht walkthroughs and daily photo galleries.

For those on the go, sign up to our daily newsletter, or catch up fast through our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram streams.