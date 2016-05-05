Blohm + Voss reported the increasing amount of interest in the project from the moment of its launch at the Monaco Yacht Show, and with a powerful Eidsgaard Design this is one of the latest new projects in a market where the demand for large, new build projects is evidently strong.

The BV80 has been developed to ensure fast delivery, and the completion of these hull sections as reduced the delivery time to just 30 months from the date of contract, even with fully customisable interior.

Fred van Beers (CEO, Blohm+Voss) comments, "It's fantastic to see this stunning yacht beginning to take shape. With delivery available in 2018, the BV80 represents a unique opportunity in today's market with the highest levels of build quality, short lead time, keen pricing and comprehensive warranty".



Blohm+Voss has also today released impressive new renderings produced by Eidsgaard to highlight some of the interior design possibilities.